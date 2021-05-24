Low lying areas in Labasa underwater

All the low-lying areas and areas close to major streams and rivers in Labasa are affected by floodwaters.

These include some of the major roads and crossings, cutting off access to hundreds of families.

Access to Labasa Town from Korotari is closed due to the flooding of portions of the road and the bridge at Vunimoli.

Article continues after advertisement

There is heavy flooding at Vitadra along Bulileka Road and Vatunibale Junction as well as the Urata, Boca, Boubale and Dreketilailai Roads.



Bulileka road near Urata and Boca

The bridges and crossings are also inundated with water.

The roads are closed for now and not accessible to the public.

Along Soasoa, floodwaters have poured onto the road affecting movement.



Soasoa, Labasa

Parts of Vuniika are also underwater and access to traffic on both ends has been affected.

Batinikama and Namoli are inaccessible due to flooding along Line Point.

The two major rivers, the Labasa River and Qawa River are on the verge of breaking banks.

Flood waters affecting most parts of the Northern Division has also brought a huge amount of debris.

Meanwhile rain continues to be experienced in Vanua Levu.