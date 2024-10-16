Heavy rain alert issued for parts of Fiji

[File Photo]

The Fiji National Disaster Management Office is urging the general public to be vigilant as a heavy rain alert has been issued.

This is specifically for those residing in the maritime islands of Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, Viti Levu, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Moala and the Southern Lau Group.

The NDMO is requesting all stakeholders to take necessary precautionary measure to ensure their safety with localised flooding of susceptible communities, business and low-lying areas expected.

The NDMO is pleading with motorists to exercise caution as heavy rain will lead to reduced visibility on our roads.

Localised flooding of minor roads, irish crossing and bridges is also expected.

Parents are also encouraged to ensure children are supervised at all times and kept away from flooded swimming or crossing flooded areas.

Members of the public residing in flood prone communitites in the areas mentioned are advised to be on alert and take necessary precautionary measure should the need arise.

The NDMO reiterates that the safety of every individual is always of paramount importance thus the need for the general public to strictly adhere to advisories issued by relevant authorities.

You can contact the Fiji Police Force or the National Fire Authority should you need assistance to move to higher grounds.

The Fiji NDM is closely liasing with the Fiji Meteorological Service to monitor the current weather situation and will issue advisories accordingly.