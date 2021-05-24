Home

Flooding in many parts of Nadi

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
January 10, 2022 12:42 pm
Namotomoto in Nadi

Nadi Town is closed as parts of the area are flooded due to the heavy rain this morning.

The lower end of Namotomoto Village is also inundated with water.

Many of these villagers have already moved into their evacuation center yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

Entrance into Nadi Town from Namotomoto is also flooded as the Nadi River burst its bank earlier this morning.

The lower end of the river from Navo had burst its bank last night.

People can also be seen crossing these flooded roads.

Parts of the Nadi back road is also flooded and only accessible by 4WD vehicles.

Power is still down for the Nadi area and there have been reports of some areas without water.

