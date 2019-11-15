Flood warning in place for Nairukuruku Village

A flood warning is now in place for low lying areas and those downstream of the Nairukuruku Village of the Wainimala River.

A flood alert remains for low lying areas and those adjacent to the Korovou River and downstream of Nayavu Station.

The water level reading at the Nairukuruku Station stands at 5.09 meters, which is 0.09m above warning level and increasing.

The water level at the Nayavu Station stands at 5.68m, which is 0.68m above alert level and increasing, while the Korovou Station stands at 2.91m and increasing.

A flash flood warning is still in place for low lying areas, small streams, and areas adjacent to major rivers in the Central Division.

The next high tide is at 8.16pm.