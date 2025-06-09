Flash flood alert remains in force for low lying areas

[File Photo]

The Fiji National Disaster Risk Management Office is urging the public to stay on high alert as a Flash Flood Warning has been issued for the eastern half of Viti Levu, including Serua-Namosi, Navua, Suva, Nausori, Tailevu, Naitasiri and parts of Ra.

A Flash Flood Alert also remains in place for the Northern Division, with officials warning that conditions could worsen as continuous rain is expected in the coming hours.

Authorities are advising people to keep up to date with official weather reports and to avoid crossing flooded roads, crossings or walkways, as water levels can rise quickly and become life-threatening.

Parents are reminded to closely supervise children and keep them away from rivers, drains and other flooded areas.

Residents in flood-prone or low-lying communities are encouraged to move belongings to higher ground and prepare essential items in case evacuation is required.

Anyone needing help moving to safer ground should contact the Fiji Police Force or National Fire Authority.

Information on evacuation centres is available on the NDRMO website.

Motorists are being urged to travel only when necessary and to take extra care, particularly at night when visibility is low.

With days of heavy rain and already saturated soil, officials say there is also a risk of landslides in some areas.

The public is reminded to follow the instructions of first responders and to report emergencies immediately to the relevant authorities.

