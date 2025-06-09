Flash flood alert in force

[File Photo]

The National Disaster Risk Management Office is urging Fijians to remain alert and take extra precautions as a flash flood alert remains in force for the Southern and Central Eastern Divisions from Navua, Suva, and Nausori to Tailevu North and Ovalau, as well as Kadavu and southern Vanua Levu.

A Heavy Rain Alert also remains in force for the southern and eastern parts of Viti Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, the Lau and Lomaiviti Groups, and other parts of the country.

Flooding is expected in drainages, small streams, low water bridges, iris crossings, roads, and properties in low-lying areas.

Article continues after advertisement

Fijians have been urged to stay away from and refrain from attempting to cross or swim in flooded areas.

A trough of low pressure with associated clouds and rain lies slow-moving over the southern and eastern parts of Fiji.

According to Fiji Meteorological Services, it is expected to affect the rest of the country from tomorrow.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.