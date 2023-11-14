Fijians prepare for Cyclone Mal

As Tropical Cyclone Mal approaches Fiji, there is a mixed response among Suva residents.

With non-essential shops closed today, FBC News observed people purchasing essential goods and supplies to prepare for the cyclone’s arrival.

For individuals like Shareen Prasad, who works in essential businesses, it was a regular working day as they continued their duties despite the approaching cyclone.

“It is a normal working day, even though did not wanted to come today because of my kids at home, but it is a thing that we have to be here so I am not sure about tomorrow but today as usual we are at work.”

On the other hand, Kinoya resident Netani Biulailai considers himself fortunate to have the day off, which he used to gather necessary items for his family’s safety.

“I just came to buy some groceries, preparing for the upcoming cyclone so that’s why I am in town today.”

While some people are worried about the cyclone’s potential effects, Luke Dawai from Nadi found comfort in watching a movie as a way to distract themselves from the looming threat.

“Yeah so my day off today, I was called in today to come and watch movie, the movie I am watching is Tiger 3.”

While the uncertainty of Tropical Cyclone Mal’s arrival hangs in the air, the people of Fiji continue to demonstrate a resilient spirit through preparations reminding of the strength of community bonds during challenging times.