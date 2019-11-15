Emergency operation ensures safety of Fijians

An emergency operation was carried out last night until early this morning in Vanua Levu particularly Tukavesi, Taveuni, Savusavu and Cakaudrove.

The Cakaudrove Provisional Administration office says the weather has normalized since 2am today.

It says as of yesterday afternoon into midnight – parts of Vanua Levu were experiencing heavy rain and slightly strong winds.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Savusavu is still experiencing rough seas with flooding of coastal areas.

Police were also out monitoring the movement of people.

No reports of injuries or casualties have been received and further survey into damage caused by the brunt of TC Tino will be looked into this morning.