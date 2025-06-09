National rural policy adopts inclusive approach

Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu. [Photo: FILE]

The consultations for the National Rural Development Plan have been revised to involve a wider cross-section of the public, moving away from a strictly division-based approach to ensure development plans are more flexible and inclusive.

The Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu says the Eastern Division consultations have allowed island representatives from Lau, Levuka and Kadavu to contribute directly to policies that reflect the needs of all communities.

“At the same time, these communities face persistent challenges related to remoteness, service access, market connectivity, climate vulnerability and pressure on traditional livelihood. The realities remind us that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to rural development and that the solution must be shaped by local context and live experience.”

He adds that key concerns raised by participants include the lack of reliable access to clean water, road access and internet services, which must be addressed to ensure rural communities are fully engaged and able to access basic services.

Vasu says the revised consultation approach will help ensure local realities are clearly reflected in the final policy, creating a development framework that is practical, responsive and sustainable for rural and maritime communities.

