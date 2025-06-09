National Rescue Centre plans underway

Manager Fire Safety and Compliance Joel Israel. [Photo: FILE]

The National Fire Authority is developing plans to establish a national rescue centre, aiming to improve response to major accidents and disasters.

Manager Fire Safety and Compliance Joel Israel says NFA should be formally recognised as Fiji’s lead first responder, rather than being called in after incidents occur.

Israel says NFA is already responding to a wide range of emergencies beyond fires and is seeking a coordinated approach involving Police, the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, the Fiji Corrections Service, and other agencies.

He adds plans are also underway for a new NFA headquarters, which will include a dedicated floor to house the proposed national rescue and emergency response centre.

Article continues after advertisement

“And we are not only looking for a financial mode, but we are looking solely at how the government responds to our request, if the government can facilitate its financing.”

Israel says the land, long sought by NFA, has been secured.

“And then the talks to develop that, we have architects on board, we have the structures on board.”

NFA states that a centralised rescue and emergency coordination centre would ease pressure on existing disaster management systems and enhance preparedness and response capabilities.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.