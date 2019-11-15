Home

National Kidney Centre to be fully operational by November

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
August 2, 2020 12:30 pm
The National Kidney Research and Treatment Centre will be fully operational by November. [File Photo]

The National Kidney Research and Treatment Centre will be fully operational by November.

Opposition Member of Parliament Lenora Qereqeretabua had expressed disappointment with the funds set aside for the Centre but Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says delays were out of their control.

Dr Waqainabete says COVID-19 has disrupted the supplier’s ability to deliver three reverse osmosis machines needed for kidney dialysis.

Article continues after advertisement

“So we ordered them, we paid for them, the 15 dialysis machines arrived on time as I have said but the reverse osmosis machine did not arrive. It was not our fault. It was already prepaid. It was the fault of the manufacture and also the deliverer.”

Dr Waqainabete says once up and running – kidney dialysis will be provided to those who meet the criteria.

“For those who meet the criteria which is less than $30,000 and already our nephrologist who is an Australian trained nephrologist has identified 40 patients.”

The National Kidney and Research Treatment Centre will provide affordable dialysis treatment and counselling to kidney patients.

Up to 500 Fijians go through some form of kidney failure annually.

