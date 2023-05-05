National Girmit Day dedicated for remembrance

[File Photo]

The National Girmit Day serves as a reminder of the resilience and strength of the indentured laborers, who, despite their difficult circumstances, were able to preserve their culture, traditions, and identity.

Assistant linguistics lecturer at the University of the South Pacific Rajendra Prasad says that National Girmit Day shouldn’t be treated as a normal public holiday but should be utilized as a day of remembrance and learning.

“I will be the most disappointed person on that day if I see families going down to the seaside and have a picnic. I would rather suggest it’s a holiday to mark Girmit. Sit at your house or go to the National Archives. Go to the USP Library, the Pacific Collection section, or the National Archives. Try to at least find out where your forefathers came from and which boat they came in, and teach your younger ones in the family to learn the history of your family.”

Article continues after advertisement

Rajendra reiterated that the significance of Girmit Day lies in its recognition of the struggles and hardships faced by the indentured laborers, who were subjected to inhumane conditions.

The National Girmit Day will be celebrated on May 15th.