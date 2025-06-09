National committee to tackle sewer issues

National sewer and wastewater issues are set to be addressed with the launch of first National Sewer Management Compliance Committee.

The Committee, led by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, brings together key agencies including municipal councils, the Water Authority of Fiji and the Ministry of Health.

Permanent Secretary Dr Sivendra Michael says the initiative responds to increasing public complaints and environmental risks linked to sewer management.

He stresses the need for immediate, coordinated and accountable action to protect communities and the environment.

“Environmental protection begins at the household level. Compliance, responsibility, and respect for infrastructure are essential if we are serious about protecting public health and our environment.”

Michael states that municipal councils also contributed, raising practical challenges to ensure the procedures are workable and enforceable.

The Department of Environment will chair the Committee, with the Water Authority of Fiji serving as Co-Chair and the Ministry of Health acting as Secretariat.

The inaugural meeting focused on clarifying agency roles, addressing long-standing operational gaps and progressing Standard Operating Procedures for enforcement and response.

The Committee is expected to strengthen national compliance, protect public health and safeguard Fiji’s waterways.

