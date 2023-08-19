Natabua creates Deans history

The Vodafone Deans Under-18 grade is poised for a historic final between Natabua High School and Queen Victoria School.

Natabua’s debut in the final comes after their impressive 29-20 victory over defending champions Marist Brothers High School in the semi-finals.

Natabua joins the likes of Cuvu College and Ratu Navula College as the Western schools to make the Deans final.

Natabua is the lone Western representative in this year’s playoffs.

Last year they only managed to reach the semi-finals.

With solid support from Lautoka, Natabua demonstrated resilience, dominating most of the match against Marist.

Natabua’s forwards performed exceptionally, posing a challenge Marist struggled to manage.

In the other semi-final, Suva Grammar managed a late comeback, tying the game 14-all against QVS.

Although a late try leveled the scores, the missed conversion gave QVS the win due to their first scored try.