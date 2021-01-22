Nasinu man remanded for assault

A Nasinu man was further remanded yesterday for a case of assault.

Aminiasi Laveta of Kalabu in Nasinu appeared in the Nasinu Magistrate Court charged with causing grievous harm.

It is alleged he assaulted a 21-year-old man on the 2nd of this month.

The prosecution objected to bail due to the accused’s pending matters before the Nasinu Magistrates Court and because of the head injuries suffered by the Victim.

The prosecution also objected to bail alleging that Laveta threatened the state witnesses not to give statements against him or it won’t be good for them in the future.

The matter has been adjourned to the 28th of this month.