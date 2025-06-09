Nasinu declared green zone

In a significant turnaround, Nasinu Town, previously identified as a “red zone” for high drug activity, has now been declared a “green zone” by police.

Town Council Special Administrator’s Chair, Felix Magnus, says this remarkable shift stems from robust inter-agency teamwork.

Magnus further states that this collaborative effort has led to the successful launch of an awareness program, directly assisting residents and informal settlements within Nasinu to tackle community challenges.

As part of their ‘Hands Across Nasinu’ initiative, Council members and their partners are visiting informal settlements to identify problems and challenges, as these are believed to be contributing factors to the increase in crimes and drug-related activities.

“Now, Hands Across Nasinu is a collaborative effort from all levels of society to hold hands right throughout Nasinu. From the government level to religious bodies, to households, to communities, to the sweeper, the road sweeper, the person who collects rubbish, eh. To the employed, to the unemployed. To hold hands and fight the war on drugs.”

Magus adds their aim is to improve the standard of living for informal settlers and create a safer environment for everyone.

Nasinu is one of the most densely populated areas along the Suva/Nausori Corridor, and authorities believe that only through a united and community-based approach can they effectively tackle drug-related activities.

