Name change law to be reviewed

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

A public consultation will soon commence to review the name change policy implemented by amendments to the Interpretation Act and the Electoral (Registration of Voters) Act 2021.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka made the announcement this afternoon.

Rabuka says the Office of the Attorney General and the Ministry of Justice will facilitate the consultation.

He says the review underscores the Coalition Government’s commitment to reevaluate laws enacted without adequate consultation and deemed undemocratic.