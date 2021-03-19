Namata access road will ease transportation for villagers

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the new Namata road is one of the many investments by the government.

While commissioning the $3million Namata Access road, Bainimarama says this is part of the government’s effort in ensuring Fijians have access to services in towns and cities.

Bainimarama says the new road extension will make life easier and safer for the children who use the road to walk to school and the farmers to transport their produce to the market and bring the supplies and equipment they need.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is the government’s way of building lives of Fijians, we listen to the voices, the concerns, and the challenges of Fijians and work to ensure that no one is left behind.”

The Namata access road is one of the nine access roads and by-passes that have been completed recently or are under-way.

The new road will benefit more than 1000 people and promotes the social and economic development of rural Namata villages and Matadawa communities.