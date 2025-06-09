Namaka PRB estate red-zoned over drug concerns

Meeting with Namaka Public Rental Board Tenants, Votualevu, Nadi. [Source: Maciu Nalumisa /Facebook]

The Public Rental Board estate in Namaka, Nadi has been red zoned due to the increase in drug peddling and other illegal activities involving the youths.

Minister for Housing Maciu Nalumisa highlighted this following a talanoa session with Namaka Public Rental Board tenants in Votualevu, Nadi.

Nalumisa says a representative of the Namaka Public Rental Board Estate Tenants paid a visit to him earlier this week and raised a few key issues.

Housing Minister Maciu Nalumisa

The Minister says following this he decided to have a talanoa session with the tenants to iron out drug related issues, answer questions and to also encourage them into moving in to home ownership.

He says the talanoa session was very successful and the tenants of Namaka Public Rental Board Estate will be seeing changes in their community soon.

