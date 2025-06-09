Nalolo chiefs turn plans into real benefits

The Vanua o Nalolo Great Council of Chiefs meeting today focused on executing a key memorandum of understanding signed on December 22, 2025, as leaders moved to strengthen the Vanua’s business arms and improve revenue streams for long-term sustainability.

Chiefs and representatives reviewed current investments and agreed that the MOU marks a major step in turning long-held plans into action, with benefits expected to reach landowning units and communities across Nalolo.

Consultant Epironi Naisui says the meeting was an important platform to bring all stakeholders together and ensure information is shared clearly with those who will benefit from the Vanua’s development work.

“It is a platform and also an avenue to try and get all this information across to all the stakeholders and also the people who are the beneficiaries and also the landowning units with all the members of the Vanua.”

Naisui says the signing and execution of the MOU stood out as a major achievement for the Vanua,

“But now it’s being brought to fruition, and we’d like to say thank you to everybody all the people of Nalolo and also all the stakeholders and all the government entities that has helped us in attaining what we have achieved”

The Vanua o Nalolo Council of Chiefs has strengthened leadership, built unity, and set a clear path for turning plans into real benefits for the Vanua and its communities.

