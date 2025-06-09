Nakawaga Village moves inland erosion threatens homes

Residents of Nakawaga Village on Mali Island in Macuata are now being encouraged to build new homes on higher ground as coastal erosion continues to threaten parts of the village.

Village leader Ratu Savenaca Koliniwai says the advice has been given as a precaution due to the ongoing impacts of climate change, including rising sea levels, flooding during high tides and stronger cyclones.

Koliniwai says while the community still occupies homes along the coastline, any new houses are now being constructed further inland on higher ground within the village.

He says the move is part of efforts to prepare for the possibility of continued coastal erosion if protective measures are not put in place.

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“The reality is that coastal erosion will continue, and if we cannot maintain a seawall to protect the shoreline, the rising sea levels will keep affecting the village.”

Village headman Luke Moqe says he has already built his home on higher ground, but the move has brought new challenges for residents, particularly with the water supply.

“I have already built my house on higher ground, but the challenge now is water supply. We are relying more on water tanks to supply water to our homes, but saltwater intrusion in our borehole is another problem.”

He says that because of the contamination, rainwater harvesting has now become the main source of water for many households.

Meanwhile, the Macuata Provincial Council confirms that plans are underway for a seawall project to help protect the village coastline.

The council says the government has already identified Nakawaga as one of the communities on Mali Island that is highly affected by climate change.

Studies have been conducted and there has also been interest from NGOs to support the proposed seawall project.

Nakawaga Village, home to more than 18 households, continues to face pressure from coastal erosion and pollution flowing into nearby waters, which threatens fishing grounds that are vital for the community’s food and livelihoods.

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