Nagigi village revives “Yavirau”

The village of Nagigi in Savusavu has revived its traditional fishing method, Yavirau, this year, bringing joy to the community.

Villager Eroni Rokotuiveikau shared that this practice, usually carried out every two years, had not been performed for some time.

Rokotuiveikau says that this year, the village is fortunate to bring the traditional method back as part of their festive celebrations.

Article continues after advertisement

“Yavirau brings us together, not just those of us in the village, but also those living in towns, cities, and even overseas. It’s a time when we all reunite to participate in this traditional fishing method.”

The Yavirau consists of 50 large wooden coils, each 100 meters long, used to create a pool for the fish.

The villagers gathered around the wooden coils, standing a few centimeters apart from each other while guiding the fish toward the shore.

Rokotuiveikau says that some of the youths participated in the Yavirau for the first time, as the last one was performed decades ago.

The revival of Yavirau is not just about fishing; it’s a cherished tradition that brings the entire village together, fostering unity and reconnecting members, no matter where they live.