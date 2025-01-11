Nadi pubs call for full operating hours amid concerns

[Source: FPG]

Nightclub owners in Nadi are urging authorities to reinstate full operating hours, arguing that the reduced schedule has failed to achieve its intended goals and is causing more harm than good.

They are linking the surge in intoxicated loiterers around the Martintar area to the current restrictions, claiming that the current closure time of 1am was driving patrons to turn to the black market and continue drinking unsupervised.

They also highlighted significant challenges in providing adequate financial support to staff.

While raising the issue of intoxicated individuals loitering around Martintar each morning and police presence to tackle this issue, Ice-Bar Nadi managing director Roneel Sami pointed out that the root cause lay in the change in operating hours.

“The police are not the issue. The issue is the rule we came up with—to restrict people to drinking as much as possible by 1 o’clock, getting out of the clubs, going back to the black market, and continuing.”

He claimed that people were spending large amounts of money on black-market alcohol and openly drinking on the streets without fear.

The Hive Manager, Georgia Lilo, shared that an extension in operating hours would drive economic growth.

She highlighted how the current restrictions have impacted their staff.

“I feel like it would be really good for us to be able to give the hours to our staff. Currently, we have two staff members who have close family members in Lautoka Hospital, but they are not able to get eight hours from us because of the fact that we don’t open until past one. The latest shift we can give them is 8 pm. to 2 am.”

John Jeong Choon Sik, president of Whitehouse Night Club, expressed frustration over the disparity in operating hours compared to other businesses and highlighted the impact this has had on the club’s profits.

“I can see that most businesses, like almost every business, are doing their business. Their business hours are more than nine or ten hours. But some of the business, 20 hours. What about nightclubs? I open eight to one, only five hours. This is unfair to me.”

The Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has backed these calls.

President Dr Ram Raju outlined the benefits of reverting to the previous opening hours.

He said this would boost nightlife, support businesses, and align Nadi with international trends.

Questions sent to authorities on this matter remain unanswered.