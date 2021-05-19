Nadi opposed to contact accommodation

The Nadi Chamber of Commerce says its members are opposed to accommodating in the Jetset Town of contacts of positive COVID-19 cases from the Central Division.

This is after the announcement by the health ministry yesterday that due to a shortage of suitable accommodation sites that may serve as quarantine facilities in the Central Division, they are moving people to Nadi.

It says these are close contacts of cases that are negative on their entry and fourth day tests who will serve the remainder of their 14-day quarantine in Nadi.

Commerce President, Doctor Ram Raju, says it was a breach of protocols in one of the Nadi hotels which had led to the second dangerous wave of COVID-19.

He claims this is the final straw that will break businesses as they have endured economic catastrophe never imagined before in our history.

Doctor Raju says there are other avenues that needs to be looked at in the Central Division.

We have asked the Health Ministry for a comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, Doctor Raju has also called for all businesses to be allowed to reopen in Nadi as thousands are without jobs and without sources of funds to buy essentials.

The Chamber says $90 grocery payments and the Fiji National Provident Fund withdrawals was only a temporary relief but many are still suffering.

Doctor Raju says majority of the business houses are unable to pay their rents or even the electricity bills which are already due and no reprieve given.