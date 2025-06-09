Nadi Chamber aims to supercharge tourism and town services

[File Photo]

The Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry is stepping up efforts to strengthen partnerships with tourism and government sectors.

Newly elected President Lawrence Kumar said they were now taking proactive steps to work closely with Tourism Fiji and the Fiji Hotel Tourism Association.

“In the past it was not happening, now with the new executives and the new board that is in place, one of those key areas that we’re looking at is working with the key players, key stakeholders, and ensuring that, you know, the service delivery is there, ensuring that the tourism sector is getting all the support.”

Lawrence Kumar

Kumar stresses that tourism is vital to Fiji’s economy and the Chamber is committed to supporting the industry.

“In previous years, the Chamber and Council have always been at loggerheads. Now we want to move away from that. Under the new leadership, we want to create synergy between the two organisations for the benefit of the people of Nadi.”

Kumar also plans to improve cooperation with the Nadi Town Council, noting past partnership was limited.

He added that the goal was unity and better resource sharing to boost business and service delivery in Nadi and beyond.

