Nabua residents relive night of terror as floodwaters surge

Residents of the Muslim League settlement in Nabua have described last night’s flash flooding as the most terrifying experience they have ever faced.

Sunil Kumar, who has lived in the area for 18 years, says the water rose so quickly that what they thought would be a minor event turned into a nightmare. He says this is the worst flooding he has experienced.

“I was just thinking the house might get washed away. So we all came out here my wife and my neighbours we were just standing, thinking if the house goes down, we can run. The water level was already six and a half feet.”

Forty-nine-year-old Zairak Ali, who has lived there all his life, says no previous flood has ever reached this level, and the event has made them question their safety.

“Now I can see what the situation is like. This is just the first one I don’t know what the second one will be like.”

Widow Bijma Wati, who manages diabetes while caring for her sick son, was in tears as she recalled the ordeal.

“I haven’t slept. I’m a diabetic patient and have high blood pressure. It was a scary experience.”

Residents say they lost belongings in the flooding, and some have not had a proper meal since last night.

Meanwhile, men in the community spent the morning trying to reconnect household water pipes that were damaged by the floodwaters.

