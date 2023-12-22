Nabavatu villagers receive medical aid after chronic fungal infection

[File Photo]

Over 60 villagers in Nabavatu in Dreketi, Macuata, still displaced by Tropical Cyclone Ana in 2021, have received much-needed medical relief after suffering from a chronic fungal infection, says Habitat Fiji.

The organization, in partnership with the Lodge of Fiji 1931EC, stepped in to provide vital support, recognizing the urgent need amidst the ongoing challenges faced by the community.

The National Director, Susan Naidu, says that during a recent community visit, they recognized the urgent need, and their commitment extends beyond rebuilding homes.

She says that together with the Lodge of Fiji, they have been able to facilitate vital support for the community.

Naidu says more than 61 individuals have been infected as a result of overcrowding, poor personal hygiene, and poor sanitation.

She says a collaborative effort between Habitat Fiji and the Lodge of Fiji (1931EC) resulted in the procurement of $1500 worth of medication.

The supplies, including Terbinafine cream and tablets, have been distributed to the affected community through the district office.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has confirmed that it is aware of the cases.

Their team in the north has been assisting Habitat Fiji with the distribution of medication.

The Ministry’s dermatologist from Tamavua Twoomey had already visited the site in late September.

The Ministry has been disinfecting the sites and advising people regarding good hygiene practices in the community.