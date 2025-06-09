Na Vualiku project drives sustainable tourism in Vanua Levu

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Vilame Gavoka

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism, Vilame Gavoka, says that progress is being made under the Na Vualiku Project of the Fijian Tourism Development Programme in Vanua Levu.

Viliame Gavoka says the programme in Vanua Levu has three phases to build sustainable tourism, attract investments, and create jobs while benefiting local communities.

He adds that Airports Fiji recently announced the Labasa Airport will be closed for four to six weeks in February-March 2026 for urgent runway repairs.

He adds that this upgrade is a key safety initiative under the Na Vualiku Program, ensuring safe and reliable aircraft operations for passengers and airline crew in the Northern Division.

Gavoka says that the activities under the World Aircrew Program include upgrading airport infrastructure, installing a remote tower flight information system, and conducting a feasibility study for a new airport powered by renewable energy.

“At the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation, we have recently awarded a contract to an international consulting firm working with local counterparts to develop an integrated tourism master plan for renewable energy. This is known as the ITMP. It is a long-term strategic framework that will guide how tourism and renewable energy grow in a sustainable, inclusive, and resilient manner over the next 25 years.”

Gavoka adds that the program puts communities at the center of tourism growth.

He says this will ensure new roads, better airports, and improved services create real livelihoods, preserve culture, and support shared prosperity, with small operators, community groups, and women-led enterprises benefiting and thriving.

