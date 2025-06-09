Muslim League Settlement relocation plan takes shape

[file photo]

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says the survey data collected from the Fiji Muslim League Settlement in Nabua, Suva is being reviewed to come up with practical relocation strategies.

Nalumisa says once the strategy is ready, it will be presented to Cabinet for endorsement.

Responding to questions in Parliament, Nalumisa highlighted that the relocation plan will prioritize access to essential services, security of tenure, and proximity to employment and educational hubs.

“This policy, will serve as a guiding framework to ensure that families are adequately supported throughout the transition process. I am pleased to inform August House that the Ministry has identified a vacant site near Koronivia, Nausori, for the relocation. Plans for preliminary infrastructure works that will include road access, drainage, and utility connections are currently underway.”



Nalumisa says his Ministry is working closely with the iTaukei Lands Trust Board and the Ministry of Lands to finalise these agreements and ensure legal clarity for the relocated families.

He adds that they are also formulating a first-home grant assistance package to support evicted families who qualify for Housing Authority grants.

The Minister says that apart from those staying at the Muslim League, squatters from other settlements in the Suva area will also be given dedicated lots to help these affected families.

“And within this Housing Authority, there are subdivisions, a designated number of lots have been located for the Ministry, specifically for low to middle-income earners evicted from informal settlements. This grant program will be implemented following tremendous endorsements of the relocation and resettlement policy.”

$2.2 million has been allocated in the current budget to identify and acquire suitable land for the relocation of affected families.

He says this funding will be used for those who have been given eviction notices at the Nabua Muslim League as well as other settlements.

Nalumisa has further stated that several households from these settlements have also expressed interest to return to their villages.

The Minister says they have incorporated this option into the policy and is currently consulting the relevant government agencies to ensure that appropriate support mechanisms are in place for these families.

The Ministry is also collaborating with Habitat for Humanity Fiji on Greenfield, a vacant project aimed at relocating evicted families that have been served with eviction notices.

