Multiple fire incidents reported across the country

The Fiji Police Force has recorded several fire cases over the last two days.
In the Northern Division, a fire at the Naleba Youth Training Center Boys Hostel destroyed the building along with all its contents.
The cost of damage is estimated to be over $100,000.
Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.
In Qeleni, Taveuni, a one-bedroom home belonging to a 40-year-old farmer was destroyed in a fire believed to have started in the kitchen.
The estimated cost of damage is around $30,000.
In the Southern Division, a three-bedroom home in Vunimoli Settlement along Reservoir Road was completely destroyed in a fire late last night.
The cause of the fire is yet to be established.
Early this morning, a report was received from Davuilevu Housing as a car belonging to a 42-year-old man was engulfed in flames.
Police say joint investigations with the National Fire Authority are underway.