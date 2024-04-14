Multiple fire incidents reported across the country

The Fiji Police Force has recorded several fire cases over the last two days.

In the Northern Division, a fire at the Naleba Youth Training Center Boys Hostel destroyed the building along with all its contents.

The cost of damage is estimated to be over $100,000.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

In Qeleni, Taveuni, a one-bedroom home belonging to a 40-year-old farmer was destroyed in a fire believed to have started in the kitchen.

The estimated cost of damage is around $30,000.

In the Southern Division, a three-bedroom home in Vunimoli Settlement along Reservoir Road was completely destroyed in a fire late last night.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

Early this morning, a report was received from Davuilevu Housing as a car belonging to a 42-year-old man was engulfed in flames.

Police say joint investigations with the National Fire Authority are underway.