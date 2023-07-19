Multi-million dollar tourism deal sealed

World Bank's Regional Vice President for East Asia and the Pacific, Manuela Ferro and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad

The World Bank tourism investment of $400 million for Vanua Levu will help in improving crucial infrastructure such as roads, drainage systems, and sewage facilities.

This has been highlighted by Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad during the agreement signing ceremony for the Fiji Tourism Development Program today.

Professor Prasad says the initial phase of the project of approximately $120 million, forms part of a comprehensive 10-year plan for tourism development in Vanua Levu.

“The economic growth forecast, as you know has been revised from 6% to a conservative 8%, we just come out of the budget where we feel that we’ve set the foundation for much better economic growth, fiscal consolidation, but at the same time making sure that we are investing enough in our infrastructure like health, education and social welfare to ensure that we improve the quality of life people.”

Prasad highlights the project will focus on overcoming barriers and promote sustainable tourism, while also emphasizing the need for resilient infrastructure, capacity enhancement, and effective project management.

World Bank’s Regional Vice President for East Asia and the Pacific, Manuela Ferro says the project encompasses various aspects of development, including economic growth, job creation, and its potential to stimulate the broader economy.

“So I know it’s this integrated approach is both in innovation, but also a challenge that will obligate us on your side and our mind to work together to bring all of these pieces together as we implement the project.”

The government has outlined the program’s core objectives, which involve mobilizing investments in resilient infrastructure and essential services, creating a favorable business environment, and enhancing institutional coordination.