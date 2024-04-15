MSME strategic plan to boost GDP

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says the government will introduce a 5-year Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise strategic plan.

Kamikamica hopes the strategic plan will increase MSME’s contribution towards the Gross Domestic Product from 18 percent to 25 percent.

He says an initiative as such was previously implemented during the Qarase government and subsequently removed by the succeeding administration.

He adds that the strategic plan will help build capacity for MSMEs.

“So no doubt, a well-crafted strategic plan that will be an enabling tool for capacity building, organizing participatory processes, empowering stakeholders, and growing the MSMEs in Fiji is very critical.”

Kamikamica expressed confidence that the strategic plan would address existing gaps by establishing a comprehensive ecosystem to meet the needs of MSMEs.