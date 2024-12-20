MSAF urges public to prioritize safety

[File Photo]

As the festive season approaches, the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji is urging the public to prioritize safety while travelling to maritime islands.

Chief Executive Joeli Cawaki said keeping safe is crucial, particularly for families planning to spend Christmas on the islands.

Cawaki highlighted the importance of considering the safety of loved ones when planning trips, saying that the responsibility for ensuring safety lies not only with the MSAF but with everyone.

“For ourselves, we monitor all movements in our seas and our waterways. So yes, for the public, please take precautions and also book in advance for your travel. And for us, working with the shipping companies to ensure that the vessel is safe.”

With the increased number of people travelling, especially during the holiday season, Cawaki emphasized the importance of vigilance.

He said MSAF will closely monitor both large shipping companies and government charters, ensuring that vessels can safely transport passengers between their destinations.