MP calls on JSC to recommend Malimali stepdown 

An independent parliamentarian claims the handling of the Barbara Malimali issue brings into question the State’s commitment to fairness, justice, accountability and integrity.

Jone Usamate made the comment in a statement issued today in relation to the current probe into the validity of Malimali’s appointment as Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption commissioner.

Usamate claimed “impartiality has eroded” and “deceit and political games have become the norm in Fiji.”

“While the JSC (Judicial Services Commission) may argue that it does not have direct powers to suspend Barbara Malimali, the 2013 Constitution commands the JSC to make recommendations to the President regarding the Commissioner for FICAC. The unwillingness of the JSC to take up the findings of the Commission of Inquiry runs afoul of its constitutional obligations to ensure that the integrity of the judiciary is maintained.”

Usamate claims it is “immoral and illegal to intimidate any witness” and interference with witnesses in the case before the COI, including the sacking of FICAC Manager Investigations Kulianiasi Saumi, “is of serious concern and cannot be treated lightly.”

“What will the effect be on other witnesses coming forward to shed light and speak the truth? Is justice being compromised?”

Usamate also says institutional integrity is paramount.

“It is being compromised by all these shenanigans and must be addressed.

“The JSC must carry out its constitutional mandate. It must recommend to the President the suspension of Malimali. It must not abdicate its constitutional duty. It must defend integrity and uphold the rule of law.”