MOU to help disadvantaged children

Non-Governmental organization, Selfless Fiji, has officially partnered with FENC Fiji in a collaborative effort to provide education assistance to underprivileged children in Fiji.

The partnership was formalized through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two organizations.

FENC Fiji Head of Operations Nirmala Nambiar has acknowledged the contribution of Selfless Fiji in their shared goal of supporting vulnerable, weak, and disadvantaged children with access to education.

“Assistance to help the poorest of the poor children. The poorest of poor children, these are the weak and the disadvantage and the under privileged who need our help.”

Selfless Fiji Founder Solomone Rabuli expressed his satisfaction with being a part of the education development process, particularly for disadvantaged children.



Rabuli adds that Selfless Fiji’s support will primarily focus on the distribution of school stationery to selected children.