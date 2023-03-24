MOU to boost community development projects

[Source: Fijian Ministry of Youth and Sports/Facebook]

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Peace Corps Fiji to develop community-based projects.

At the signing ceremony, Minister Jese Saukuru expressed his gratitude to the United States Ambassador to Fiji, Marie Damour, and the Director of the Peace Corps, Cobham Kury for the opportunity to work together in areas of youth and sports development.

The Ministry will engage and coordinate the projects in the community.

The projects will also connect Peace Corps Fiji with relevant stakeholders to support its implementation.

