Coconut replanting efforts on Moturiki

The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways is continuing to encourage communities across Fiji to establish coconut seedling nurseries as part of efforts to support replanting programmes, strengthen livelihoods and build long-term community resilience.

Villagers on Moturiki Island have made a positive start to the year, launching their coconut planting programme using seedlings sourced from nurseries established within the community. The initiative marks an important step in restoring coconut plantations and enhancing local agricultural productivity.

Coconuts remain a vital resource for rural communities, providing food, income and raw materials for a wide range of value-added products.

By establishing community-based nurseries, villagers are ensuring a steady supply of quality planting materials while fostering greater local ownership and sustainability.

The Ministry says the initiative is helping to improve household food security, create income-generating opportunities and deliver long-term environmental benefits.

It also contributes to the revitalisation of the coconut industry in the Lomaiviti Group, supporting broader efforts to strengthen rural economies and resilience.

