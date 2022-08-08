More than five tonnes of marijuana destroyed in Kadavu

[Photo Credit: Supplied]

Police destroyed more than five tonnes of marijuana kept as exhibits from 2018 to 2021 at the Kadavu Police Station this morning.

More than 81, 000 marijuana plants were destroyed at the station incinerator in Vunisea.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says 76 affidavits for the application for the disposal of drugs seized during the four-year period in Kadavu were filed by the Suva Police Prosecution at the Suva Magistrates Court, and granted on Friday.

Qiliho says the destruction of marijuana this morning was witnessed by senior Police and Kadavu Provincial Council Office representatives.

The Commissioner says the organization is intent on destroying all hard drugs kept as exhibits, following the process of getting the court approval for destruction.

Qiliho adds that by tightening up this process, officers won’t be tempted to take out drugs kept as exhibits and ensure the handling of illicit substances is done in a transparent and accountable manner.

He also stresses that there is no place in the institution for officers who ar working against efforts of combating the illicit drug trade.

Qiliho says such involvement undermines the integrity of the policing profession and tarnishes the reputation and hard work put in by thousands of Police officers who are committed in fighting the war on drugs.