More than 204 000 back-to-school assistance applications processed

The Ministry of Finance has begun rolling out the $200 Back-to-School Assistance, with payments commencing this afternoon and set to continue through the weekend.

A total of 204,872 applications were received for assistance for the 2026 school year.

Following a comprehensive vetting and verification process, eligible parents and guardians will start receiving payments from today.

In the first batch, around 185,000 students will benefit, with a total payout estimated at approximately $37 million.

The Ministry advised that students progressing from Year 12 to Year 13 will receive their payments once their enrolment for the 2026 academic year is confirmed.

In addition, about 10,000 applications remain under verification due to incomplete or incorrect information submitted.

The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with schools, will work with affected parents and guardians to address outstanding issues and ensure all eligible students receive the $200 assistance.

Parents and guardians who do not receive the payment by Monday next week are encouraged to seek support through their nearest Ministry of Education District Office or the Help Desk at Waisomo House.

Assistance is also available via the Ministry’s Help Desk numbers: 3220551, 3314477, 9980079 and 9986069.

The Ministry of Finance has urged parents and guardians to use the assistance responsibly to meet their children’s educational needs.

It also warned that it will work with relevant government agencies to prevent businesses from engaging in price gouging or other unfair practices linked to the assistance.

The Government reaffirmed its commitment to supporting families and ensuring eligible students are well prepared for the 2026 school year, extending best wishes to all students and parents as the academic year begins.

