COVID-19
Full Coverage

COVID-19

More then Twenty-thousand Fijians currently infected with COVID-19

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
July 30, 2021 4:30 am

The Ministry of Health has reported 1,301 new cases of COVID-19 to report for the 24 hour period that ended at 8am yesterday.

 

There have been 245 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 20,200 active cases.

There have also been nine deaths between the 26th and 27th of this month.

 

293 cases are from the Western Division and 1008 cases are from the Central Division.

 

17,774 active cases are in the Central Division and 2,426 in the West.

There have been 27,427 cases during the outbreak that started in April this year.

We have recorded a total of 27,497 cases in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 6,951 recoveries.
There are currently 304 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital.

29 patients are admitted at Lautoka hospital. In Suva, 77 patients are admitted at the FEMAT field hospital, and 198 admitted at CWM hospital, St Giles, and in Makoi.

53 patients are considered to be in severe condition, and 16 are in critical condition.

