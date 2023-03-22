Education

More surveyors wanted

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

March 22, 2023 12:20 pm

[Source: Justdial]

There is a huge demand for land and quantity surveyors in Fiji.

While speaking during the global surveyor’s day, Fiji Higher Education Commission Director Dr. Rohit Kishore says people are not showing interest in the two fields.

Dr. Kishore says according to the planning office at the Fiji National University, a low number of surveyors are being graduated, which is a concern.

“We don’t see enough people with interest. I take it upon us, the education system. I think we have to do some work in this area, take a ride back to high school, and then start or reset from there.”


Fiji Higher Education Commission Director Dr. Rohit Kishore

Dr. Kishore says restructuring is needed to attract students to the surveying field as brain drain, or the exodus of human capital, has also impacted the sector.

He adds that there are 42 registered surveyors in the country.

