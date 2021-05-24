More roads, crossings closed in Vanua Levu

More roads and crossings are being closed to traffic following the heavy rain experienced from late last night to early this morning.

According to the Fiji Roads Authority, roads and crossings that are underwater and closed to traffic in the Natua, Seaqaqa area include:

Zailav Road – Zailav Crossing, Buavou Road – Buavou Crossing, Navidamu Road – RP 8307 Underwater, Narailagi Road – Narailagi Crossing, Lalakoro Road – Lalakoro Crossing, Vunimako Road – RP 386 Underwater, Naqumu Road – Naqumu Crossing, Drawa Road – Drawa Crossing, Kawakawavesi Road – Kawakawavesi Crossing, Vatukoula Road – Vatukoula Crossing.

Article continues after advertisement

The Nabilodra Crossing along the Namuavoivoi Road in Bua is also flooded at the moment and closed to all traffic.

Bagata Crossing in Savusavu is also completely underwater.

The Fiji Roads Authority is again urging the public and motorists to refrain from crossing flooded roads.