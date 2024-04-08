More people, less land for certain 'mataqali’ in Fiji

Due to an increase in clan and tribe populations in certain provinces in Fiji, there is not enough land available for utilization.

This has been one of the major issues identified in a few places around Fiji; resulting in the coalition government now reviewing and tapping into all state lands that belong to the natives to be returned to them.

Minister for Lands, Filimoni Vosarogo, says this is one of the major projects they are working on until next month with the iTaukei Land Trust Funds Board.

Vosarogo says these are state lands or classified as crown grants, not freehold lands that could have been transferred before the colonial era or given for certain projects and have the possibility of being returned to the landowners.

“Now we asked why the government owns lands; maybe these are the lands that were not identified during the land commission that was taken by the government. Few were bought from those freehold lands when we started with the land registration. So that is roughly how land is owned in Fiji. Some from over 100 years ago and still with the state today.”

Acting Minister for iTaukei Affairs Jese Saukuru has reassured landowners that certain places in Fiji might still have unsolved issues regarding the land, which the government is closely looking into, considering proper procedures before returning them.

Of the total land mass of all the 300+ islands in Fiji, about 89 percent belongs to the natives, 6 percent are freehold lands, and 4 percent is owned by the state.

The TLTB team, which is currently looking at this project, will submit a report to the Director of Lands and then to the Minister before it is taken to cabinet for consideration and approval.