More emphasis on enhancing literacy in schools

In a collaborative effort, the Ministry of Education is collaborating with technical partners and donor agencies to elevate the literacy and numeracy skills of students.

Selina Kuruleca, the Permanent Secretary, emphasizes that a significant portion of students across primary and secondary schools display deficiencies in critical thinking and comprehension abilities.

Kuruleca underscores that extensive discussions are currently underway to effectively tackle this concern.

“What we are going to do is introduce new strategies. What are the new strategies? We can’t do the same thing over and over again and expect a different outcome. So we’re going to be looking at new strategies. We know where the problems are—some of the problems, at least. Literacy, numeracy, and behaviour.”

Adding to this, Kuruleca mentions that the Ministry is in partnership with the Pacific Community, specifically through its Education Quality and Assessment Program.

This collaboration aims to discover an impactful strategy to support students in their learning journey.

She further assures that the ministry remains committed to offering valuable technical guidance and expertise in this particular domain.