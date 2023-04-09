More drugs seized during police operations

Police continue to make arrests for drug-related offenses throughout the country this past week.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Livai Driu says two men were arrested in Vunisea, Kadavu after they were found with dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

Driu says in the Northern Division, three men were arrested by the Labasa Taskforce after they were found with sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

In the Eastern Division, Driu says arrests were made in Nausori, Nakasi and Levuka where the suspects were found with branches and dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

According to Driu, while arrests are being made for those alleged to be trading the illicit drugs, parallel operations are being conducted targeting those involved in the cultivation of marijuana in the country.

The Chief Operations Officer says divisional task forces continue to work with community groups and crime prevention committees in sharing information, which has resulted in arrests and successful raids.

Members of the public are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers Fiji on 919 should they wish to share information that could assist with tackling the illicit drug trade.

Driu has assured the public that all information and tips provided will be kept confidential.