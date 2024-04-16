More development earmarked for Levuka Town

Levuka Town

Minister for Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa, has outlined several key developments earmarked for Levuka Town, emphasizing the importance of maintaining its status as a heritage site.

Among the developments are plans to preserve Levuka’s properties and heritage sites and enhance core services such as providing tertiary studies in the old capital.

The Minister says it is important to enhance Levuka’s educational and skill-development systems.

“There was also a need for the Council to work in consultation with the Ministry of Local Government, government ministries, tertiary institutions, and resource owners to design and develop strategies to enhance trade skills and respect for TVET, as well as provide higher education facilities to accommodate the students of Levuka and Lomaiviti Province as a whole.”

Nalumisa emphasizes the importance of improving the services provided by the Levuka Fire Department in light of the oldest heritage building, which also sees the work on the Levuka Fire Station started in March this year and is expected to be completed in May.

However, opposition MP Hem Chand stresses that the government should address issues faced by the old capital without delay.

“Levuka is of great significance to Fiji. Levuka is the first historical port town. First capital and the first UNESCO World Heritage Site of Fiji.”

The Minister was making his contribution to the motion moved in parliament yesterday on Levuka Town Council’s annual reports for 2014 and 2015.