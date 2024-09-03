More business opportunities in the agriculture sector

[Photo: Supplied]

Aitken Spence, a company from Sri Lanka will be working with the Ministry of Agriculture to explore potential business ventures in the agricultural sector.

Aitken Spence PLC Board Director Dr. Rohan Fernando states these interactions provided critical insights and facilitated meaningful discussions aimed at identifying and developing viable agricultural opportunities in Fiji.

Dr Fernando says that Fiji presents a wealth of opportunities for commercial farming, particularly in sectors such as papaya, pineapples, dragon fruits, berries, coffee, tea, mangoes, cinnamon, lime, and passion fruit.

He explains that the approach is comprehensive, encompassing everything from innovative farming practices to advanced processing techniques, with a strategic focus on both local consumption and export markets.



[Photo: Supplied]

Aitken Spence will also be engaging with various local stakeholders like the Nature’s Way Cooperative and Jack’s Mango Farm, where potential opportunities for mango and strawberry cultivation were explored.

The company also visited Ranadi Plantation and Bula Coffee, which opened avenues for future partnerships in plantation agriculture and coffee cultivation.

The anticipated investment in Fiji is expected to reduce Fiji’s reliance on imported agricultural products and open new export markets.