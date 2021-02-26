Home

More awareness needed to address inequalities

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
March 1, 2021 6:02 am

The Fijian Government is reiterating the need to raise more awareness in ending inequalities in the country.

In line with Zero Discrimination Day this year, the government says inequalities persist in many areas such as income, sex, age, health status, occupation, disability, race amongst many others.

The government also highlighted that everyone plays a critical role in ending discrimination and reducing inequalities.

Article continues after advertisement

It stressed that the realization of sustainable development and making the planet better can only be achieved by working together.

