MoH upgrades radiology services with new digital x-ray machines

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services is modernizing its radiology services by replacing 15-year-old analog X-ray machines with new digital systems featuring advanced AI diagnostic capabilities.

Senior Biomedical Engineer Sefanaia Takotavuki, who is overseeing the project, confirmed the phase-out of outdated manual film processing.

He says the new fleet includes 18 floor- and ceiling-mounted digital X-ray units from a leading Chinese manufacturer, sourced through a local supplier following a public tender process.

A key advancement of the new systems is the integration of Artificial Intelligence, which will enhance diagnostic accuracy and efficiency.

Installations have already begun at Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva, Nausori, and Taveuni. The remaining machines will be deployed to major sub-divisional and divisional hospitals, as well as selected remote rural facilities, to ensure equitable access to services.

Takotavuki says the upgrade will significantly reduce patient wait times and improve image clarity, marking a major step forward in patient care and diagnostic efficiency across Fiji’s public health network.

