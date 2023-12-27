MoH grapples with rising medical record demand

[Source: 247Digitize]

The Ministry of Health’s Record Department is struggling to meet the increasing demand for medical records amidst shortage of staff.

Medical Clerk Sanjana Lata says they are receiving over 100 requests per month and working extra hours to fulfil them.

According to Lata, the requests are particularly for medical assessment reports for accidents and compensation claim.

Lata adds along with this they are also issuing close to 100 paid medical reports, while keeping up with their other designated duties.

“Yes, we deal with registration. That’s the first point of contact with us, with the patient. Once we do registration, we allocate an NHN number, that’s national health number to them. And we also deal with medical reports like compensation or they want to have a medical report for overseas treatment or for FNPF withdrawal or for social welfare or for the personal use.”

Lata highlights despite being short on staff, they are ensuring requests are fulfilled within the given timeframe.